Two facts I’d like to share: Washington can’t be an easy place to work, and just because politicians slap the words “Coronavirus Relief Legislation” on a bill, it doesn’t mean everything inside of that stack of papers is really meant to provide relief.
To see my point, I would encourage folks to watch Sen. Sasse’s Senate floor speech calling out some of the partisan demands Democrats tried to slip in. If you can’t watch, here’s a summary: We’re talking about attempts to establish a $15 minimum wage and bringing the Green New Deal to life.
We’re in the middle of a crisis. “Relief” legislation should be just that: relief legislation. Not an opportunity for our political parties to take advantage of a crisis.
Thankfully, Sen. Sasse gets that and has put Nebraska’s interests first. He’s a good man.
Ed Nierodzik
Tilden
