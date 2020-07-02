I agree with the main message of the “Our Opinion” editorial in the June 30 Independent. However, I disagree with the implied guilt of officers labeled as abusive police officers in the first paragraph. You have already tried and convicted them. Everyone is entitled to a day in court, even police officers.
It appears in the Floyd case the officers contributed to the death of a counterfeiter high on drugs. He was certainly not a saint as four funerals portrayed him. If convicted, the officer with a knee on his neck will receive the death penalty. Prison inmates have their own system of justice.
The Brooks case is an entirely different matter. Brooks was on parole after being released from prison. He was well informed by the court of strict rules he must follow. Still, he chose to get so intoxicated he passed out twice behind the steering wheel. The officers babysat him for 40 minutes before placing him under arrest. He then fought the officers, punching one in the face and stealing the taser from the other before he ran. A taser is not considered a lethal weapon in the hands of a trained officer, but it can be in the hands of someone like Brooks. When he shot at the officer with the taser, he could have hit the officer in the eye or neck and killed him. The officer had every right to use lethal force against Brooks in self-defense.
