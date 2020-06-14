At the heart of the media coverage regarding the police is something I was told on the first day of police training, “if you want friends, go join the fire department.” It turns out to be true. Most people resent authority, and many will swear they have been wronged by the police.
So, the attacks on police and nonsense we are hearing is accepted by the public. This in turn creates a blue code of silence intended to protect police officers from outsiders.
The public must understand, most police officers are good people who care about the public they serve. But they see things and deal with people that most of the public can’t even imagine. Police aren’t racist, but after a few years on the job they learn to be suspicious of all people — white, black or brown.
There are also a few individual officers who are just plain mean. These officers need to be rooted out of the profession. This takes the piercing the blue code of silence if the job is to be a true profession. This change will also change the union protection of bad officers. The time for such changes may be now.
The real solution to most of what these protests want is to create economic fairness for poor people — white, black or brown. That begins with available jobs that pay a livable wage including job training, childcare and transportation. Along with a social safety net for those who can’t work. And most importantly includes changes in our education system for poor children.
The statistic that is most telling is the United States has nearly the highest child poverty rate within the economically developed nations. This is the fault of the people we elect to Washington and to Lincoln, not the fault of the police.
Bert Peterson
Hastings
