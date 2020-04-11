Earth Day celebrates its 50th anniversary of demonstrating support for environmental protection. Physical Earth Day gathering activities have been canceled, bringing birth to online events to seek.
As the COVID-19 virus lives and multiplies strong among us, we may be in a position to thoughtfully make some changes in our own behaviors. Some of these behavioral changes may manifest as a means to stay healthy, while at the same time, complement Earth Day.
“An apple a day keeps the doctor away,” or spinach making Popeye seemingly invincible, is what easily comes to mind for me.
I’m not prescribing a Corona cure, but in general, whole plant-based foods give our bodies nutritional power and require less earthly resources.
A study by Ipsos Retail Performance covering a 15-year period of time, from 2004 to 2019, showed a 300% increase in those eating a plant-based diet. From this study, there are now 9.7 million people who are actively eating a plant-based diet.
“As the dialog around veganism shifts from one of animal welfare to wider concerns around climate change and personal health, we are seeing more and more people adopt this once minority dietary preference,” says Kelly Fairchild in the study report.
I am curious to know the additional increase of a plant-based diet in response to this pandemic since the trusted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states, “3 out of every 4 new or emerging infectious diseases in people come from animals.”
Perhaps your busy lifestyle feels like it is being suppressed by protective measures to prevent the fast spread of the coronavirus. You could put a positive twist on this and make this the perfect opportunity for you to explore and make an informed decision lifestyle change for you, your family and for Earth.
