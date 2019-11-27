I was sorry to see that 61% of respondents to the poll about bringing Planned Parenthood to the Tri-Cities area voted against doing so. I want to point out a few simple facts.
First, the people behind Planned Parenthood do not sell baby parts or eat babies. Their role is to provide affordable contraception and women’s health care. I don’t care what nonsense is thrown into the wind by pro-lifers, the truth is Planned Parenthood is about affordable contraception.
Secondly, contraception prevents unwanted pregnancies and the prevention of unwanted pregnancy prevents abortions. This is an undisputable fact.
Therefore, if you are truly against abortion and understand that there is nothing you can do to prevent it in reality, you should support Planned Parenthood.
Constance Jacobson
Dannebrog
