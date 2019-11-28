The night of Nov. 21, I went to a meeting that I heard about that was to see if there was interest in Planned Parenthood coming to Grand Island.
Before I got into the meeting, I was approached by a man who said he was sent to escort me out of the building. I asked why. I thought it was an open meeting and he said he was just told to escort me out of the building.
A young couple came up behind me to attend the meeting. The man asked them if they were for Planned Parenthood. They replied they didn’t know much about it and wanted to hear what they were offering before they made up their minds. The man said he would have to check if they could go in. The man returned and told the couple the meeting was by invitation only and they also had to leave.
An open meeting is not by invitation only.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.