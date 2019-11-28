I write this to try to clarify some information about the “open house” Nov. 21 at 308 N. Locust St., Suite 401. Several articles since Thursday in The Grand Island Independent referred to it as an “open house.” It was not a public open house.
One Independent article did indicate those who wanted to attend had to let the organizers know ahead of time “for just security reasons for our supporters.” That information was not generally known ahead of time. Perhaps Mr. Bahr had registered ahead of time or was admitted to the “open house” because of his press credentials.
Several of us public citizens wanted to attend the “open house” to simply learn what the organization’s plans are for the Tri-Cities area. When those people arrived at Suite 401, they were met by a security person who asked for names. He told people that their name was not on the list, so he could not admit them, and that they must exit the building because it is privately owned. This was at about 5:10 p.m.
So much for that organization’s “open house” and their public information agenda.
