A news item in Tuesday’s Independent reported that the recent crude oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in North Dakota affected almost 5 acres of land. Two questions:
(1) This is not a criticism of The Independent, since you did report the leak, but why do train derailments involving crude oil usually make the top of the news hour (or the front page of the paper) while news of pipeline leaks always seems to end up at the end of the news hour (or on inside pages) — if not ignored completely?
(2) How many more such incidents will be needed before the same company’s proposed Keystone XL pipeline is allowed to become a permanent part of history?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.