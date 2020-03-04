I am writing this letter to the Grand Island Independent not as a Republican or a Democrat, but as an American citizen and a Nebraskan. Donald Trump’s policies and appointments have hurt Nebraska. He has filled departments with the very people who worked and lobbied against them.
I want to see real positive change for this country and the person I believe can best represent Nebraska in the Senate is Angie Philips. Angie is a life-long Nebraskan who understands both the rural and urban needs of our state.
She has spent over a decade working in advocacy roles for at-risk youth and struggling families. Angie understands the real story of the economy. One that still leaves so many living paycheck-to-paycheck and have yet to see the great improvements that President Trump has heralded.
Angie does not have millions of dollars or book deals. She does not have super PACs funding her campaign. What she does have are grass-roots efforts. In the end, Angie will be beholden to the people of Nebraska not private interest groups.
This is about listening and speaking for all of us and Angie has spent her whole life making a place for all of us at the table.
Liel Wilwerding
Omaha
