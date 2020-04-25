Despite documentation proving our Nebraska packing houses are now breeding grounds for COVID-19, they continue to run, while packing houses in other states and similar situations have shut down. Why?
Are there any outside agencies overseeing the implementation and execution of the COVID-19 mitigation programs inside Nebraska packing houses? Do these agencies now have “boots on the ground” during the day-to-day operations inside these packing houses?
Is our Gov. Pete Ricketts throwing every packing house worker in Nebraska under the bus in the name of the almighty dollar? In my humble opinion, and those of many others, he is.
Gov. Ricketts also may be the first governor in America to allow a mall to reopen. Where are your priorities, Governor? Is it dollars over human lives?
