I am writing this out of frustration on the COVID-19 situation in the Central District Health Department, especially Hall County.
I am a senior citizen who has been doing what the governor asked us to do with social distancing to stem the tide of the epidemic. However, certain groups in the population appear to have no regard for the regulations and continue to meet and party in large groups. In my opinion, this is unacceptable and those violating the regulations should be fined and dealt with accordingly.
When I recently read an article in The Grand Island Independent about the problem of the virus being spread in huge crowds, one example really caught my attention. It talked about a huge party in Doniphan in mid-March and how people who attended the party were sick later on. This was from a reporter from the Washington Post. If that doesn’t get our attention in rural Nebraska, nothing will.
We must get a handle on this issue and not be so concerned with being politically correct in this time of crisis. The future of our communities, state and nation is at stake.
