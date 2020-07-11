The Paycheck Protection Program from the U.S. Small Business Administration has been an overwhelming success in its mission of supporting urban and rural communities by saving thousands of main street businesses and hometown economies across the nation.
Nationally, 4.9 million small businesses and nonprofits benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program. In the Region 7 Great Plains states of Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa, 27,435 of them had approved applications for more than $150,000 each by July 6. If your community has small businesses still trying to stay open or re-open who are not among that number, there is good news.
The Paycheck Protection Program Extension Act began Monday and allows small businesses an additional month to apply for and benefit from this forgivable loan program.
The program will continue to provide small businesses the financial relief they need to weather the pandemic and give their employees some additional peace of mind that they will continue to get paid.
The implementation of the PPP program challenged the SBA to facilitate a loan request volume unprecedented in its history, and that resulted in working with the lending community in the most massive lending program ever in American history. That sheer volume led to some businesses missing their opportunity to participate. But now these small businesses have a second chance. They can apply to a local lender or one on our website until August 8.
SBA’s LenderMatch tool now connects small businesses and non-profits with Community Development Financial Institutions, Minority Development Funds, Certified Development Companies, Farm Credit System lenders, Microlenders, and other lenders at https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/lender-match. Just type in what you need and wait for an email from a lender. It couldn’t be easier.
