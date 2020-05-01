I am in complete agreement that we need to protect people from COVID-19, especially our high-risk population. We need to wear masks while in close proximity to others, practice social distancing, and cleanliness. We also need to ensure our own safety and health.
Physical and mental health help boost the immune system.
On its website, specifically under the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) information, the CDC states, “Staying physically active is one of the best ways to keep your mind and body healthy. In many areas, people can visit parks, trails, and open spaces as a way to relieve stress, get some fresh air and vitamin D, stay active, and safely connect with others.”
The site lists specific guidelines on what to do and what not to do while visiting a park. The CDC specifically warns against playing on playgrounds, congregating in groups outside of your own family or participating in organized activities and sports. That makes perfect sense.
What the CDC did not suggest was that parks in general should be closed. Grand Island has wonderful, expansive parks where people can follow the CDC’s suggestion of being physically active while simultaneously practicing social distancing. So what is the scientific reason our city parks are closed?
If I went to a city park today, I would be stopped and fined by the police for simply being in the park. Why don’t we open the parks, thus allowing conscientious residents to follow the CDC’s recommendation of relieving stress, getting fresh air, and staying active? The police could still give fines to those who break the “10 people” order or allow their children to play on the playgrounds.
Our physical health and exercise options around the city have become limited. We shouldn’t continue to keep our parks off-limits too.
Coree Sattley
4234 Utah Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.