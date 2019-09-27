A local farmer, Danny Boltz, was the winner of a grant sponsored by the Bayer Fund, and has chosen the Grand Island Ikes as the America’s Farmers Grow Communities Grant recipient.
Mr. Boltz thought there was a need for park benches to accommodate our members and the organizations that utilize our grounds. The Isaak Walton League of America is a national conservation organization. As such, the Grand Island chapter has long supported sustainability of our natural resources. As part of our mission, we support recycling efforts of the Clean Community System and businesses that utilize recycled material.
The board of directors made the decision to install park benches made of recycled materials. We are excited to show our members and all who use our grounds what else can be done with recycled material. The Grand Island Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America wishes to thank the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program and Danny Boltz for this very generous donation that made it possible to purchase these park benches.
There will be a dedication of the park benches at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Isaak Walton League Park.
