Having read the Grand Island Public Schools’ promo flyer that came in the mail the other day, I could not help but zero in on one statistic that was given. Of all the students attending GIPS, 68% receive either free or reduced-cost lunches — two-thirds of all students. You have to be kidding.
If you believe the news, unemployment is very low, so I am guessing that pretty much everyone here has a job. Otherwise, you could not afford to live here. It seems every other loud and usually “speeding” car and/or pickup in town is new or near new as well. In other words, it does not look to me like there are too many people who are destitute these days.
Again, upon seeing this percentage, I could not help but look back when I was a student. My family, like every other working middle-class family, was anything but affluent. My dad was usually laid off in the winter, but I was never hungry and there was no free or reduced anything. The house was always warm enough and I always had clean clothes to wear.
The point being, my parents provided the necessities, one of which was food — not the overall, taxpaying public. My parents took responsibility for my general welfare. What a novel idea.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.