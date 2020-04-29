Some of the comments in the Hastings Tribune and The Independent regarding the “herd” mentality certainly reveal the sneer of “if you are not scared of the coronavirus 19, then you must have lost your marbles.”
A number of letter writers, local health departments, assorted PHDs, etc., are the recent panic flag waving leaders of this subject’s mentality.
If you take care of your health (exercise, drink plenty of healthy water, healthy diet, good food supplements, timely rest), you have the recipe for not only telling coronavirus 19 to take a hike; but also cancer, arthritis, dementia, Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS), Parkinson’s, obesity, diabetes, etc., will not be your enemy.
If there is no “approved drug” available, our army of so-called health providers are silent except for: wear a mask, stay at home, avoid the golf courses and fitness gyms.
If you don’t want to take personal responsibility for your own health, then stay home and leave your wise leaders (Senators Halloran and Erdman) alone. All those two brave souls are doing is to inject some common sense into the drama (panic) the media has been shoving upon the American public.
Obviously, this subject’s panic squad does not have a business to run where goods and services are offered for everyone else’s benefit and a payroll to make. That is what our country and the risk-taking capitalists are doing to make our great country thrive. Once you have ran all the business over the cliff, it is pretty tough to rescue the same.
I agree that if a person believes they are vulnerable to the damage this virus can inflict, then hide behind your own door. Just don’t be telling me and the rest of our God loving and hard working Americans to stay at home. Let’s fill our churches again, resume socializing, go to the gym & golf course, support our youth and their seasonal activities, go working, and of course “Make America great again!”
Marvin “Butch” Hughes
Hastings
Time to think. Have you seen the consequence of a country following our senator's policy. Sweden has - their death rates is 23 per 100,000 of population, while Norway (following a stay home policy) has a death rate of 4 per 100,000.
The herd immunity theory depends upon immunity there is no proof that there is any immunity or if it lasts more than days. Of the 7 forms of coronavirus, 4 are part of the common cold and have very limited immunity - the MERS, SARS immunity is not clear and it will take many months to see if COVID-19 has any immunity. The whole theory of herd immunity rests on an unproven element.
Next - people have to go out - to get groceries and other needs, doctor visits etc. In the world of our senator the world I and my wife go out in is 100% infected. In that world we die.
The worse part of your defense of these senators is that you see a paycheck as more important than my wife's and my lives. Thank God you lost all the elections you ran in.
