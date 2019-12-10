This is in response to the article “St. Francis to honor those who have given the ‘Gift of Life.’”

The Holiday Donor Remembrance Open House will happen Thursday, Dec. 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at CHI Health St. Francis. This open house is used to honor Central Nebraska’s organ, tissue, and eye donors. Anyone who has been impacted by donation is encouraged to attend. Guests will have the opportunity to decorate an ornament and place it on a special remembrance tree.

This open house is a great way to show appreciation for the deed these donors have done and allow people impacted by donation to come together and support one another during the holidays. I hope that the Holiday Donor Remembrance Open House will act as another reason as to why people should register to be donors, if they are not already.

The Department of Health and Human Services states that an organ, eye, and tissue donor can save and heal over 100 lives. In Nebraska alone, over 400 people are waiting for an organ transplant. DHHS also shows that in 2018, over 300 transplants were performed from only 68 donors in Nebraska. People can register to become a donor and learn more about donation by going to the Live On Nebraska website. Donation makes the gift of life possible.

Hayley Ehlers

4029 Indianhead Drive

