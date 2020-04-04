This past week, a bipartisan group of 33 attorneys general signed letters to the top five online marketplaces. These top law enforcement officers are writing to Amazon, Craigslist, Ebay, Walmart, and Facebook because while Americans are physically distancing and trying to stay healthy, retailers are charging outrageous prices for basic necessities. As the March 29 article, “$10 toilet paper? Coronavirus gouging complaints surge in US,” showed, we are facing dramatically higher prices. Items like hand sanitizer, thermometers and masks are being sold for 50% or more above what they usually cost. This sort of price gouging is illegal during emergencies like we’re in now.
State legislators are now also calling on these companies to implement three solutions to protect the public from predatory price gouging.
Set hard caps on prices based on the 90-day average before an emergency is declared.
Trigger price gouging protections independent of, or prior to, an emergency declaration.
Create and maintain a “Fair Pricing” page/portal where consumers can report price gouging incidents to the company directly.
These companies have the technological capability and responsibility to crack down on price gouging and prevent it from occurring in future crises. Nebraska state legislators should join the movement to demand action from these top five online retailers.
