I own Tami’s Daycare at Chapman. I have a few questions, thoughts and feelings on the possibility of the closing of Chapman School.
My first question is: What is the plan? Where will all these kids go? The other three feeder schools are full and one is over full. How will they get there? What does the school board plan to do with the Chapman School? How does closing the school save money, when the kids will still be in the district and going to another school in the district?
Please don’t close the school. It affects my business. I will lose kids, which as you know results in a loss of income.
My daughter went to school at Chapman. My grandkids are going to Chapman School. I love that they get the one-on-one attention that all kids should get with teachers. This is why I choose a smaller school. Schools with bigger classes cannot do one-on-one with kids and certain kids will fall through the cracks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.