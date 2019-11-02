Falls within the home are very common for older adults. These falls often lead to injuries. Falls can cause a decrease in independence and cause these individuals to need assistance with everyday activities. It is a new trend for the older adult to stay at home or “age in place.”
With this being said it is important to provide information on ways to prevent falls in the home to the older adult.
Who can help prevent these falls? Occupational therapists and occupational therapy assistants.
Occupational therapy practitioners adapt environments and tasks to make individualized environments specific to their needs. Occupational therapy practitioners can come into homes and assess the environment and make adaptations that are best for each individual to prevent falls. Listed below are ways to prevent falls within the home.
Ways to prevent falls in the living room
— Remove extra newspapers.
— Remove extra wires and cords.
— Have furniture moved so there is plenty of room for walking.
— Remove any rugs or secure them firmly to the floor.
Ways to prevent falls in the kitchen
— Have items used most frequently easily accessible.
— Use a sturdy stool with hand rails to get things that are out of reach.
— Wipe up spills immediately.
Ways to prevent falls in the bathroom
— Apply nonslip strips or rubber mat on the floor of the tub or shower.
— Install grab bars and railings.
— Apply rubber bathmat outside of bath.
— Use a shower chair and hand-held shower nozzle.
Ways to prevent falls in the bedroom
— Utilize a night light in the bedroom.
— Store clothing and necessities within reach.
— Remove excess cords.
— Have a lamp next to the bed.
Other ways to prevent falls
— Stay active to maintain strength and balance.
— Know your limitations.
— Apply bright tape over floor thresholds or steps.
— Turn on the light prior to going into a room or up and down stairs.
