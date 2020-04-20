In recent weeks we have tried to buy any kind of mask at various stores here in Central City and in Grand Island to no avail. Last Wednesday about 4:30 p.m. as I was coming out of the West Second Street Super Saver store, on my way to my car, a young lady in a van approaching me saw my scarf across my mouth and nose. She quickly rolled down her window and said, “I am a nurse and this is a brand new mask.” All I could say was “thank you, ma’am” before she rolled up her window and drove away.

What a kind, Christian gift to this 83-year-old man that she certainly did not know. May God generously bless her and the many other kind and generous people in this wonderful Nebraska area.

Tags

Load comments