I, for one, am not for dissolving the Northwest Public Schools district.
My dad, Albert Sass, who passed away in 1995, served on the Northwest High School Board of Education in the 1970s and ’80’s — part of that time as president. My brother, Bert Sass, Class of 1971, and I, Class of 1975, are both proud graduates of Northwest High School.
I hope it will stay open and remain the same for years to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.