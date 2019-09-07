I, for one, am not for dissolving the Northwest Public Schools district.

My dad, Albert Sass, who passed away in 1995, served on the Northwest High School Board of Education in the 1970s and ’80’s — part of that time as president. My brother, Bert Sass, Class of 1971, and I, Class of 1975, are both proud graduates of Northwest High School.

I hope it will stay open and remain the same for years to come.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments