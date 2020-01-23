My child is in first grade at Chapman School. I will be having another child join the Chapman family this coming fall. That is if you keep it open.
The main topic I would like to express would be how Northwest is going through all this negative media attention and the main concern on your minds is to shut down Chapman. Wow. Just wow.
You have sex trafficking and embezzlement going on under your noses and the concern you want to talk about at your public meeting, on Feb. 3, is to close Chapman? Word of advice from a district parent: Take care of the more pressing issues like our kids safety rather than taking away their safe zone — aka Chapman School.
How do you think the parents feel about sending their kids to school where you allow embezzlement and sex trafficking to go on? I get that you had no control over that but are we just not going to talk about the larger issue here?
We recently had a meeting in Chapman and there was a family that moved from Colorado. She expressed concerns about how the school no longer homed the middle school grades and she had to separate her two children. She was a little disappointed in it, but she understood. She kept asking why the board wants to close Chapman. In a room of about 20 people, none of us could give an answer. All because you won’t answer the question yourselves.
Why is it such a secret? What is the big deal? Do you want a gym? Do you want to turn it into a middle school? Why not answer these pressing questions?
Honestly, I hope you do shut down Chapman. That way I can enroll my children in a different district — a better, more stable district. I always thought of Northwest being such a great district. You all have opened my eyes and proved me wrong on that.
We’re future Central City parents.
Stephanie and Casey Bagwell
Chapman
