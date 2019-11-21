George Orwell wrote these words in 1946: “To see what is in front of one’s nose needs a constant struggle....”
In these partisan times, those are words to remember today, tomorrow, through the remainder of 2019, through the election of November 2020 and well beyond. It is not enough to attach a label to one’s name — Republican or Democrat — and then stop all future thought.
Harold Reutter
1108 Ruby Ave.
