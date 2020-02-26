As a cancer survivor and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer, I advocate for public policies to fight cancer and improve public health. That’s why I want the state of Nebraska to prohibit the use of electronic cigarettes wherever smoking is prohibited.
We fought hard to ensure Nebraskans can breathe clean air at work and in public. There’s no reason to jeopardize that now for e-cigarettes. Many of these products are manufactured and marketed by Big Tobacco — the same industry that’s lied for decades about the health effects of tobacco and secondhand smoke.
E-cigarette aerosol isn’t harmless. One study found up to 31 ingredients in e-cigarette aerosol, including nicotine, acetaldehyde and diacetyl, a chemical linked to serious lung disease. This aerosol also poses potential risks to nonusers through secondhand exposure.
I’m proud of Nebraska’s smoke-free air law, and don’t want to undermine its public health benefits by allowing e-cigarettes. Let’s keep them out of places where smoking is also prohibited.
