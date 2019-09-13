Hall County Supervisor Dick Hartman has really stirred up a hornet’s nest on whistleblowers. Back in his day, I am sure, he was taught not to be a “snitch.” But that was when kids were stealing cookies out of the cookie jar and shooting songbirds. Today, with all of the corruption at all levels of government and in the corporate culture, we do need whistleblowers. Perhaps Hartman has some allegiance to an employee who was fired for whatever reason.
That being said, I would agree that the county board has problems. Wasting a meeting on whether to put a harassment statement into a handbook, etc., is typical in all legislative levels of government today .... striving for political correctness without passing anything meaningful. All one would have to do is look about 30 miles west to the city of Kearney and Buffalo County to see how things are supposed to be done. Perhaps the Hall County supervisors could go sit in on a meeting or two over there and learn something.
I know the Hall County Roads Department is understaffed and operating under budget. In Buffalo County, they are building concrete roads out into the suburbs and into the country. On the other hand, Hall County has what amounts to minimum maintenance roads just a few miles from town.
The Roads Department folks are working hard, but now they have a monkey on their back, thanks to Hartman’s incendiary comments about snitches. I can only imagine how horrible it would be to work in that environment.
Thank you to Hartman for helping my old friends at Amick Acres. But it was a bad call on the snitch commentary. Hartman has been a friend to the farmer and landowner, but now he has lost my vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.