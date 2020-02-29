Imagine the furor there would have been if Sen. Ernie Chambers brought a loaded, semi-automatic rifle into the State Capitol and the 400 protesters were black or brown-skinned people.

For the life of me, I can’t think of any good reason why anyone would insist on being able to carry a loaded gun of any type into the Capitol building.

One wonders if the protesters are people who have scorned other types of demonstrations in the past (such as the civil rights movement).

It is upsetting that skin color still makes a big difference in this country when determining right and wrong.

