What will it take for Grand Island to get the message? We are over 1,000 cases now and double digits in death! Yet when you go to the store there is no hand sanitizer when you walk in, they are out of wipes for carts. These are in stores that have hand sanitizer on their shelves now!

No one is required to wear a mask in the store. The hand sanitizer dispensers at the gas pumps are empty and stores are not even limiting the number of people in. Texas had all this in place in early March.

I went to North Walmart today and a lady right in front of me coughed without a mask and completely uncovered. I say no mask, no store entry.

Joan Schwan

Grand Island

