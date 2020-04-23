Hall County election ballots do not require extra postage. One current-rate postage stamp will return the ballots in the mail. Any voter not wanting to pay postage is also welcome to return the ballots in the Official Ballot Drop Box located next to the east side entrance of the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St.
Hall County was mindful of postage to voters and specifically purchased a ballot counting machine in 2015 that could accommodate a folded ballot in a smaller envelope that required only one stamp.
The number of ballots in Hall County that do not get counted due to insufficient postage is zero. The US Post Office and the Hall County Election Office work in tandem to ensure delivery of all voted ballots.
There may be other counties in Nebraska or other states that use oversize envelopes that do require additional postage, but Hall County is not one of those counties.
Tracy Overstreet
Hall County Election Commissioner
121 S. Pine Street, Suite 8
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.