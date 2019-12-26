The Democrats say they want democracy with the impeachment of President Trump.
Yet, they don’t want democracy for the 60 million aborted babies since 1973. I rest my case.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Democrats say they want democracy with the impeachment of President Trump.
Yet, they don’t want democracy for the 60 million aborted babies since 1973. I rest my case.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.