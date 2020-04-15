It was irresponsible of The Grand Island Independent to print the full-page ad on page 5A of its April 13 edition. The ad is deliberately misleading and plays on the fears of readers during this time of economic uncertainty.
It says that the standard state minimum set by the Federated Mint dropped 42% from $50 per bar to just $29 per bar. What a deal! Like “hitting the jackpot” the ad says. It is such a deal that the ad tells people to immediately call the “National Silver Hotline” to purchase their “Silver Vault Bags” filled with silver bars. There is no such thing as a “state minimum” price and the “Federated Mint” has nothing to do with the federal government.
Nowhere in the ad does it state the cost of the silver being sold. The fine print below the photo of the silver bars states that each bar contains a half ounce of silver. The price of silver on April 13 was $15.60 per ounce. In other words, each bar contains $7.80 of silver. What a deal.
