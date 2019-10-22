In a letter to the editor appearing in the Oct. 1 issue of the Independent, Micheal Pop of Loup City commented regarding bias and misrepresentations appearing in Associated Press (AP) news articles. His focus was on the false content regarding President Trump. He suggested that given the fact 90% of (AP) articles show an evident bias against President Trump the paper should stop printing articles from that news service.
A few days later, a Mr. Oates challenged Pop’s position with his most persuasive argument, namely, by proclaiming Pop’s assertions as “total bunk.” How brilliant! Actually, Mr. Pop is totally correct about the bias in the (AP) releases. The problem Mr. Pop raises, however, goes beyond contentious political issues and speaks to a general pervasive failure of the news media to fulfill its important traditional functions.
On the one hand, the news sources’ use their platforms to express opinions regarding selected issues; and that’s fine, they own the news service, they buy the paper and ink. On the other hand, the news sources, in exchange for advertising and subscriptions, also pledge to provide the public with unbiased news. In order for this to work the two functions must be kept separate, but this is not happening.
Now, and this is so obvious, many news sources adopt agendas or develop editorial positions and then tailor their news content to fit, by omissions, misrepresentations, innuendo and all to often outright lies. What is occurring is the insidious rot of an institution that is essential to a democracy; for that of fairly informing and educating the people. As a result, the public has little faith in, or respect for the news media. This is sad, but understandable given the irresponsible conduct of news outlets and their reporters.
Mr. Pop was right to raise these issues, and for his strong stance. In his response to Mr. Oates he stated in part “I stand by what I wrote.” Good for him. However, he does not stand alone. Bob Braun of Grand Island also raised these issues in a recent letter to the newspaper. In fact, millions of Americans stand with these two gentlemen.
Sam Grimminger
2712 Sunnybrooke Road
