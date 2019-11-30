I am very concerned after reading the news on the new state social studies standards being implemented.
These appear to be purposely dividing our population, rather than uniting it, by encouraging students to choose and identify by their “group” — sex, race, religion, sexual orientation choices, etc. Then not providing the truth/facts but history as written from their chosen perspective, re-written to unite their group.
Those who do or do not choose a “group” will be taught that our country is not fair, not just, which it was in its times.
Rewriting history so that facts are diluted and seen through invented “feelings” depending on your groups’ perspective, not “One nation under God, with liberty and justice for all,” is not based on truth and is not teaching students to be educated, unity-oriented participants in our democracy. It is a clear failure to teach history and civics.
