The Loup City school district is so divided right now. I have been to three board meetings of the school board lately and it seems the superintendent and the school board think a $3.7 million addition to our schools is needed. They want to build onto the high school-elementary building and abandon the K-2 building. They say they can do this without a vote of the public. What kind of democracy is that? I noticed in our local paper they were giving tours of the K-2 school to convince the public that this is needed. Problem is the tours are not for everyone. They are by invitation only.
The second option is a $1.1 million remodeling of our 60-year-old K-2 building. I seriously doubt the remodel would cost that much. Even if it did cost that much, I was on the building committee when the new school was built several years ago and the basic structure of the K-2 building is probably much better than the new high school. It would be much less expensive and would probably be better than a new addition when completed. The board has already spent over $87,000 on a new roof in 2017 and the asphalt in front of the building was redone at a cost of over $37,000. They recarpeted two of the rooms in 2017 for $6,190. In 2019 they recarpeted seven rooms for a total of $18,454. Why would they want to abandon a building that they have just invested almost $150,000 in the last two years?
Actually, is any new building or remodeling necessary? The enrollment has shown a slow but steady decline over the last several years. Our three kids and all of our grandchildren went through the K-2 building and I feel they got an excellent education, and we never noticed any problems with the building.
What I think is the most serious problem within our schools is the fact that our students are now near the bottom of our conference in aptitude tests. This is unacceptable. Buildings can’t correct this.
This new school building may look good on a superintendent’s resume, but it will not improve our kids’ education. The buck should stop on the superintendent’s desk. She needs to get our teachers the help they need to get Loup City Schools back on track. The board needs to wake up, see what’s really important and hold the administration accountable. We are hoping for the best education possible for the kids of Loup City Public Schools.
