Last Friday’s letter to editor on secession and renaming Southern military bases from Virginia Fahnestock was a real eye opener about how we Nebraskans tend to tell other people in other states how to live and what to think. Why military bases were named after General Robert E. Lee, General Bragg and other Confederate generals is a reflection of the culture they represented during the Civil War. Those fellas were brave, brilliant and fought for a cause they believed to be noble. Our southern states all have their open serious reasons to retain the independent, sovereign and cheerful heritage of not apologizing to a bunch of northerners about why they fought for independence during the 1860s.
During my career as a Marine artillery officer, I served with some of the most patriotic warriors for our nation that were “southern boys.” They were serious about their country, families and heritage. If you messed with any of those items, those men would come after you like you were the “enemy.” During my travels, I always enjoy going from Texas to the Carolinas because of the southern hospitality of the “make sure you come back again for a visit” attitude they show. Also, nobody in that region messes with people, businesses or the law. They really don’t care about what anyone in Nebraska thinks about them; to them it is definitely not a national popularity contest they are running. So just leave them alone if you don’t agree.
I learned an immense lesson from a rancher in Arthur County on being good neighbors and staying on good terms; he said, “Never answer questions that are not asked.” Our southern neighbors live that principle. We in Nebraska have a bunch of our own “house cleaning” to do before we are qualified to dictate to any other states.
Excellent article.
