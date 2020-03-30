Federal stimulus bills already have allocated emergency spending and bailouts to prop up large corporations and expand/extend welfare programs. We believe that taxpayers who fund these welfare and bailout payments deserve help also. Therefore, we have asked several state senators to sponsor or co-sponsor emergency legislation to allow a 90-day extension grace period to pay property taxes this year, with elimination of interest and late penalty payments.

Alternatively, we suggested a bill to freeze property valuations for the year. Local taxing authorities certainly will balk, but they can curtail spending like ordinary citizens must do during this economic downturn. Nebraska taxpayers patiently have waited for tax relief for too long from the Legislature and deserve it now.

