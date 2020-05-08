In 2014 during the U.S. Senate campaign I spent considerable time putting together “The Great Debate” to feature on stage together all the candidates seeking the prized position of being a U.S. senator for the state of Nebraska. There were four running in the 2014 November election and voters needed to know how each one would operate “under fire” of a debate.
Communicating with three of the candidates was a breeze; however, the fourth, Ben Sasse, proved impossible. I could visit in person with his campaign manager about setting a date, but Sasse would never communicate at any level. With plenty of advance notice, the date was selected to have the debate in the Hastings Auditorium in Hastings. Sasse was a “no show.” If Sasse won’t debate at home for his supporters, how will he debate for Nebraska and and the rule of law in Washington, D.C.?
His support is mainly in the East Coast Washington politics. So he stands with them, not Nebraska voters and businesses. He even sidestepped our president until he saw what President Trump stood for was popular in America. Sadly, Sasse is not Nebraska Strong, but a flag in the wind — doing what is good for him, not necessarily our country. He believes it is OK to place a USDA Beef stamp on meat coming from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, etc., thereby depriving people of the option to know when they are buying Nebraska beef. During the last two weeks alone, the U.S. has imported 12,000 cattle from Canada, while most U.S. beef producers cannot even get a cash price bid on their premium beef. Nebraska Farm Bureau endorses Sasse, but it is ultimately an insurance company where the profits beat out principle — just like Ben Sasse.
The best observation I can make of Sasse is that he is a “nonrepresentative representative.” In other words, an illusion, as he has always practiced “social distancing.” The voters very seldom see him in Nebraska. Just follow the dollars and you will find Sasse.
If you are voting Republican, please do Nebraska Strong and vote for Matt Innis. He believes in labeling US.. meat as strictly born/raised in the U.S., not the cheap foreign stuff. Also Innis is pro-life, supports our president, supports 2nd Amendment rights, is accessible to Nebraska voters, supports Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers, has a business in Lincoln, and is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. With Matt, what you see is what you get.
