I have read with considerable interest the recent articles pertaining to the positive changes that are occurring at the Nebraska State Fair. Positive changes were described by Chris Kircher, president of the State Fair board of directors; Lori Cox, executive director of the State Fair; and Jeremy Jensen, chairman of the board’s finance committee, that will benefit the State Fair in the years ahead.
I am proud that Boarders Inn & Suites, Best Western Plus and Super 8 have been chosen to be the host hotels for the Nebraska State Fair. I value our sponsorship with the fair and look forward to assisting it with a very successful fair in 2020.
I read once where an optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves. I am an optimist — Nebraska State Fair 2019 is history, Nebraska State Fair 2020 will soon be here. Please join me in advancing an optimistic view of the Nebraska State Fair as the administrative and programming changes that are occurring lead it into a bright future.
