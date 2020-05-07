Our state’s governor implemented an open COVID-19 protection program that is a laughing stock, given our exposure to the meatpacking industry. As of May 4, it is even weaker.
New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, “An outbreak anywhere is an outbreak everywhere.” Given this advice, Gov. Pete Ricketts might consider the data about COVID-19 infections on May 5 in Nebraska:
— Dakota County (South Sioux City — Tyson) has 4.7% of the entire population infected with COVID-19 (walk down the street and on average 1 out of every 21 people you see is infected).
— We have four counties where over 2% of the entire county’s residents are infected — Dawson at 2.6% (Lexington — Tyson), Colfax at 2.4% (Schuyler — Cargill), Hall at 2.1% (Grand Island — JBS) and Saline at 2.0%(Crete — Smithfield).
— On April 7 we had 478 residents infected with the COVID-19 virus; on May 5 we had 6,438 — a 13-fold increase in four weeks
— On April 7 we had nine counties that had 10 or more COVID-19 infections; four weeks later, on May 5, we had 28 counties with 10 or more infections
— None of the 28 counties with 10 or more infections has shown any indication of a slowing rate of infection.
— Nebraska has an infection rate, statewide, of 333 per 100,000 of population, which is the 13th highest in the nation, just behind Pennsylvania
It is clear we are just at the beginning of this pandemic in Nebraska. There will be many more infections and deaths.
The data also tells us the governor’s anemic plan is a failure. It is a good political short-term strategy that long term, will do much more damage to our economy. It is also an immoral plan that is killing low-income workers of color.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.