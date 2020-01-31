A recent bill before the Legislature is all about discrimination. The right to have a job, an apartment/house. Right to have children, love the one you love and not be thrown out of those respective items listed here. What am I talking about? Religious dogma where someone wants to inflict their religious beliefs upon you and everyone around you. The hate of gay people! I draw your attention to this Web link to explain just what is legal or illegal in Nebraska: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LGBT_rights_in_Nebraska
Now ... imagine if you will that I own a business selling food. You come into my store to buy some because you’re hungry and need to feed your family. But I see you and tell you to get out of the store and do not come back because my religious beliefs do not condone your behavior with people. What can you do? Nothing right now. It’s totally legal to do this. Is it right? No it’s not. But yet that is what thousands of Nebraskans have to face daily in this state.
What can be done? Write, call, telegraph, whatever, but contact your state senator in Lincoln and tell them to end discrimination in Nebraska. It’s what Jesus would do and what you should do. Thanks for your time.
