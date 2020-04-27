“Now you know what solves it? When the economy crashes, when the country goes to total hell, and everything is a disaster. Then you’ll have riots to go back to where we used to be, when we were great.” — Donald Trump, Feb. 10, 2014, Fox News
“Accustomed to trample on the rights of those around you, you have lost the genius of your own independence, and become the fit subjects of the first cunning tyrant who rises.” — President Abraham Lincoln
Freedom (as FDR articulated) involves freedom from as well as freedom to, and they cannot be separated. In some sociopathic failed state, one may rape, pillage and turn one’s back on the perils and needs of others with impunity, but that’s pretty literally a bad way to live.
Radical narcissism could conceivably bring suffering on an epic scale.
We are paying the consequences of a hollowed-out government, where the people needed to prepare for inevitable crises. The EPA is a science-based agency, like NASA or NOAA, whose entire scientific expertise has been silenced and shut out of rule making.
All of these structures to keep money flowing and markets capitalized were dependent on a healthy public.
No mega-corporation deserves a cent of virus bailout money. For decades these companies and their billionaire executives have been dodging taxes, getting tax cuts, shafting workers, and bending the rules to enrich themselves. Grifters got to grift.
American intelligence on the threat of the coronavirus was shared with Israel and NATO last November, but dismissed by President Trump, according to some news reports.
Trump downplayed the coronavirus on 10 different occasions, e.g.: the coronavirus will one day disappear “like a miracle.”
Trump is in high scapegoat mode at his blame-shifting malaise press conferences.
Harry Truman 1950: The buck stops here.
Donald Trump 2020: The bucks stop here.
Gerald Kosmicki
4724 Calvin Drive
