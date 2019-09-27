The Hall County Board of Supervisors and the Grand Island Independent are advocating the elimination of usage of engine brakes, apparently because of excess noise.
A professor in journalism once told me not to screw up a perfectly good story with the facts. The fact that screws up this story is most engine brakes do not make obnoxious noise. Since you do not hear the quieter engine brakes being used, you may not have been aware that they exist. Only a small percentage of trucks that have straight pipe exhaust engine brakes make excess noise.
An engine brake can provide more than half of the braking power of a truck. By using only an engine brake, an 80,000-pound truck can reduce its speed from 50 to 15 miles per hour within 100 yards of a county road intersection. This is a feat not possible with conventional braking without approaching an emergency stop.
The logic being used by the county board and the Independent is similar to banning all trucks to prevent the spillage of livestock waste. If you want to regulate noise, then pass a noise ordinance and allow quieter engine brakes to help stop trucks.
Don’t forget, engine brakes are now being installed on some pickups.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.