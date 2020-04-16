It has been my pleasure to have for 12 years worked with Todd Morgan beginning in 1976. At the tender age of 18 Todd was my kitchen manager. In that position he was responsible for 60% of the operating expenses. Including but not limited to staffing, hiring, training, labor cost, food cost and budgeting in a million dollar operation.
In 1988 Todd joined the GIFD where he worked until retirement. At the Fire Department Todd rose to the position of captain. And was involved with union negotiations and worked closely with the city government on budgeting and labor.
In 2011 Todd and his wife of 38 years, Fae, started Sparky’s Wing Sauce.
Todd is a dedicated father of two daughters and is devoted to his five grandchildren.
It is time for a fresh perception in county government and Todd is the person that will bring the right stuff to District 2.
Jim Bryant
412 E. 10th St.
