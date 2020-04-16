As Hall County taxpayer, please join me in supporting Todd Morgan for Hall County commissioner in District 2. I had the pleasure to work with Todd for many years when he was a firefighter then fire captain when I was the administrative assistant for Grand Island Fire Department before retiring in 2016. Todd proved himself to be a calm, rational co-worker as well as a leader in all situations.
Todd gets along with all types of people and has the type of personality that people are drawn to. He has proven this in his relations with the public, whether teaching children during Fire Prevention Week or explaining the proper use of a fire extinguisher. He has served on numerous committees including the designing Fire Station 1, IAFF Union treasurer, and assisted with the fire department standard operating procedures.
He is outgoing with a good sense of humor, a benefit when working in all types of situations.
Todd is dedicated to the Hall County community. He has volunteered in many different ways; most recently participating in “Serving Up Hope” for Hope Harbor as a chef. In a world where most people are looking for a way out of contributing to the community, it is refreshing to have someone like Todd who is ready to step up to the plate for his fellow taxpayers.
Todd is also a dedicated husband and father, therefore he brings various viewpoints to the table when discussing issues. These viewpoints include; city employee, private business owner, husband, father and grandfather. Such a well-rounded person will make an excellent commissioner.
Please join me in electing Todd Morgan as his ingenuity, dedication and integrity is greatly needed.
Chris Hoffman
2115 Park Drive
