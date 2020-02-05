During the meeting held by the Northwest school board on Feb. 3 to address the potential closure of Chapman School, Mr. Jerry Wiese stated, “If you simply look at dollars and cents, Chapman should have been closed a long time ago because it costs more per student because there are less students per teachers. In today’s world, those costs are rising. That means Chapman costs more than the other schools. That is a fact.”
According to the authors of “The Effects of School Spending on Educational and Economic Outcomes: Evidence from School Finance Reforms,” a 2016 article published in The Quarterly Journal of Economics, “It costs more to educate low-income students and provide them with a robust education. To overcome issues of poverty, low-income students need significant additional funds. Research shows that increases in school spending result in greater educational and economic outcomes for all students, but these were ‘more pronounced for children from low-income families.’”
Chapman School educates a large concentration of low-income students, as evidenced by its designation as a Title 1 school. The basic principle of Title 1 is that schools, such as Chapman, receive supplemental funds to assist in meeting student’s educational goals — $150,000 that will not follow the students to other feeder schools, if Chapman School is closed.
Mr. Wiese’s logic fails to take into account the need for weighted student funding — which differentiates school budgeting based on the demographics that each school serves — funding that can support quality programs that will have the greatest impact on the student population.
Closure of Chapman School due to a higher cost per pupil is discriminatory and affirms that Chapman’s students are disenfranchised. The needs of Chapman’s students matter. Based on research, that is a fact the Northwest school board should consider prior to closing Chapman School.
Mary Steiner
Chapman
