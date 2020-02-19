You have your opinion and I have mine and my opinion is that your newspaper is prejudiced and biased. Get the facts. First, you put your opinion of law enforcement in the same print with school offenders. My opinion is that it is in very poor taste.
There are thousands of great teachers in Nebraska and they know that it’s illegal. Adopting another school policy won’t change things. Prosecution is necessary with more jail time. By the way, you didn’t include janitors, bus drivers, etc. Now isn’t that prejudice?
We have a state senator, in my opinion, who is the most biased and prejudiced person I have known. I was in law enforcement for 30 years and spent many of those years doing drug interdiction on I-80. I had many, many arrests involving millions of dollars in drugs and currency and I testified from county courts and all the way to federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. I never lost a case, even the ones that our biased senator ranted about.
All Nebraska officers are trained about profiling. I knew of no one that profiled or showed bias. It’s done by the book; lawful stop, reasonable suspicion, probable cause, then the prosecution.
Not any of those are affected by the color of the skin or any other such prejudice.
So educate our educators on what to look for at their school, because teachers want to educate and protect our children. Police officers need to continue their thousands of hours of training so they can serve and protect.
And that’s my opinion.
Jerry Schenck
1030 McMartin Ave.
