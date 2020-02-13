The Grand Island TeamMates Chapter is looking for new mentors with our 40 by Feb. – Call for Mentors campaign. We’re asking you to be there one time a week for a mentee!
TeamMates has been serving youth to reach their full potential in Grand Island since 1999. We match each new mentor with a middle school youth and ask for a minimum of a 3-year commitment, with the goal of staying with the youth until they graduate high school. Matches meet once a week during the school year during the child’s half-hour lunch period. During match time you can play board games, toss a football, shoot a basketball, play card games, work on crafts, or just sit and talk. It’s not hard!
As TeamMates building coordinators, we are fortunate to see daily the very special relationships that are being built between our mentors and their mentees. The smiles on the faces of these mentees are priceless, as their mentors help them identify their strengths and build on them.
How often are we provided a unique opportunity to “pass it on,” or to share the qualities that make each of us so special? How would you like to be remembered in life? A mentee is one person who will be able to define what you gave back.
We hope you will consider this chance to make a difference in the life of one of our youth, and apply to be a mentor at www.teammates.org!
Kathy Boroff
Barr TeamMates Coordinator
Kim Bockmann
Walnut TeamMates Coordinator
Grand Island
