I am so honored to be a part of TeamMates of Grand Island. My mentee and I were matched beginning in her sixth-grade year at Barr Middle School. We met weekly through the school year until she graduated from Grand Island Senior High.
Like many youths in our community, she showed great potential to go on to college but because her life was filled with many adverse situations she never thought that would be possible. TeamMates made a huge difference in her life and offered opportunities she never would have had otherwise. She was awarded the Tom Osborne Legacy Scholarship, which covers full tuition at Hastings College. She will begin her senior year there next month, majoring in sociology, hoping to work with foster children and looking forward to giving back to the community.
My mentee’s life changed because of TeamMates. I was rewarded, too, as her mentor, and all I did was spend less than an hour a week with her through the school year. I didn’t teach or preach, parent or judge. We talked about our families, our jobs, our church and friends, the future. We had some good heart-to-heart conversations. We played games, made crafts and enjoyed each other’s company. In short, we became friends, building a relationship through hope, encouragement and positivity — and it made a difference.
Currently, there are about 135 TeamMates matched in Grand Island, and our goal is to have 160 by 2020. Do you have an hour a week to share with a young person? You truly can make a difference, too.
TeamMates — changing the world one life at a time.
For more information, visit www.teammates.org or contact our Grand Island coordinator, Nancy Jones, at (308) 379-2219 or njones@gips.org