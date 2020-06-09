To: Senators Fischer and Sasse and Congressman Smith,
I am watching. I expect many other Nebraskans are also. Watching what your response will be to the “black lives matter” protests. Will you follow President Trump and bunker down behind walls of “law and order” without listening to the pain experienced so long by Americans of color? Or will you engage in meaningful dialogue with racial minorities?
Will you follow that dialogue with support of meaningful legislation seeking to end police brutality? That is the least that must be done.
You and we (and I include myself) must also acknowledge institutional and subconscious racism and make concrete changes to end it. Let’s make real our pledge of allegiance to liberty and justice for all.
Marvin Andersen
1307 Hagge Ave.
