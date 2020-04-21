I have been an avid golfer in Grand Island for over 30 years. Golf is one of those sports that truly allows for social distancing and provides the benefit of being outside and getting some exercise. It absolutely makes no sense to me that the mayor has made the uninformed decision to close Jackrabbit Run Golf Course due to the pandemic.
For the golf courses that are now closed around the country, most are in highly populated areas where you have four players teeing off every eight minutes of the day. In Grand Island, this is not the case, at least for the last 20 years. I can recall that in the 1990s, this golf course was very busy and provided a large income to the city. If we want to get back to that time, closing the golf course during a time where many people are willing and have time to take up the sport is not the right decision.
Other area golf courses have adapted to the pandemic with measures to provide social distancing. These include requiring pre-payment over the phone for tee times and fees, closing the clubhouse, checking in at the clubhouse window, eliminating the need to touch the flagstick and cup, and encouraging walking and only one rider per cart.
It is also my understanding that many players have paid for a yearly pass at Jackrabbit Run and now are unable to play there. These players are working class citizens and retirees that cannot get a refund, and are now unable to afford to play at other area courses. Let’s not alienate those players and hurt the game of golf even more.
It is my belief that the mayor needs to re-evaluate his decision to close Jackrabbit Run and make an informed decision.
Rod Fay
1710 Rainbow Road
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.